Voez to Get Switch Physical Release This Summer in North America - News

by, posted 11 hours ago

Voez will be getting a physical release on the Nintendo Switch this summer in North America for $39.99.

View the physical release trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Voez is a rhythm game developed by Rayark Games that features 3 difficulty levels. In each level, there is a black horizontal line at the bottom of the screen, as notes fall down from the top of the screen on the note line. The note line can move horizontally depending on the song and its chosen difficulty. The player must either tap, hold, slide or swipe the note depending on which note it is.

Key Features:

Dynamic tracks with falling notes, bringing visual and gameplay experience to a whole new level!

Features over 50 songs with 3 unique patterns totaling 150 levels.

Unique story episodes and artwork for players to unlock.

Japanese voice acting with in game text featuring English, Japanese, Chinese and Korean.

