Microsoft has announced 11 more Xbox 360 titles have been added to the list of games with Xbox One X enhancements.
View the complete list of Xbox 360 games getting Xbox One X enhancements below:
- Assassin’s Creed
- Crackdown
- Fable Anniversary
- Fallout 3
- Forza Horizon
- Gears of War 3
- Halo 3
- Mirror’s Edge
- Oblivion
- Skate 3
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
- Press “View” and “Menu” buttons on the controller to pull up the Xbox 360 guide
- Navigate to “Settings” blade
- Select “Xbox One X Settings”
- Select to optimize for “Graphics” or “Performance”
From my memory all of these games mentioned are locked at 30 fps. So I'm not sure why you would choose Performance over Graphics. I mean you should get 30 fps either way. Also, most of these games are already do 4K BC. The update is 4 additional games. Lastly, glad to see Crackdown on BC. One of my favorites of the last gen.
Not Oblivion.
Even Oblivion has a 30 fps cap. I'm guessing Digital Foundry will take a look at this given its a unique addition.
They already did. That's where I learned this. The game might be capped at 30fps, but it's not locked.
7 of those have been enhanced since november though. Only 4 are new
Damn straight! I want New Vegas enhanced.
What do you mean '11 more' games? A lot of those games were already Xbox One X enhanced.
Great 4 to select, lots of people will enjoy replaying Fable and The Witcher 2 for sure!
