Witcher 2, Fallout 3 and More Xbox 360 Games Getting Xbox One X Enhancements - News

11 hours ago

Microsoft has announced 11 more Xbox 360 titles have been added to the list of games with Xbox One X enhancements.

View the complete list of Xbox 360 games getting Xbox One X enhancements below:

Assassin’s Creed

Crackdown

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 3

Forza Horizon

Gears of War 3

Halo 3

Mirror’s Edge

Oblivion

Skate 3

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

You can choose to have the games optimized for graphics or performance. Here is how you change the settings:

Press “View” and “Menu” buttons on the controller to pull up the Xbox 360 guide

Navigate to “Settings” blade

Select “Xbox One X Settings”

Select to optimize for “Graphics” or “Performance”

