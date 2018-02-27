PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Global Lifetime Sales – January 2018 - Sales

/ 1,666 Views

posted 10 hours ago

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch though January 2018 shows the Switch starting to close the gap on the Xbox One.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 75 million mark, the Xbox One the 36 million mark and the Switch the 14 million mark. The PS4 has sold 75.28 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 36.03 million units, and the Switch 14.46 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 60 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 29 percent, and the Switch 11 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 75,282,342

Xbox One Total Sales: 36,030,181

Switch Total Sales: 14,455,009

During the month of January 2018, the PS4 outsold the Switch by 373,585 units for the month and the Xbox One by 1.14 million units. The Switch outsold the Xbox One by 764,399 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are up. The PlayStation 4 is up 451,713 units and the Xbox One is up 173,277 units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 48 percent. The Nintendo Switch accounted for 37 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 15 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 1,646,826

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 508,842

Switch Monthly Sales: 1,273,241

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

