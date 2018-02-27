ESRB to Put 'In-Game Purchases' Labels on Game Boxes - News

posted 12 hours ago

The Entertainment Software Rating Board announced on Twitter it will be putting "in-game purchases" labels on game boxes "starting soon."

An update on in-game purchases from your friends at ESRB: pic.twitter.com/pqmfJe0Ywz — ESRB (@ESRBRatings) February 27, 2018

This announcement comes after several months of controversy of games that feature loot boxes.

