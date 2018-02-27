ESRB to Put 'In-Game Purchases' Labels on Game Boxes - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 567 Views
The Entertainment Software Rating Board announced on Twitter it will be putting "in-game purchases" labels on game boxes "starting soon."
An update on in-game purchases from your friends at ESRB: pic.twitter.com/pqmfJe0Ywz— ESRB (@ESRBRatings) February 27, 2018
This announcement comes after several months of controversy of games that feature loot boxes.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I believe the term for this kind of solution is "too little, too late." This will accomplish little and stop nothing in terms of regulation.
Tiny band-aid.
How much will EA pay them to hold this off until after the next Fifa drops?
I can still remember reading the editorial section in an EGM magazine back in the year 2000 where this kid had written in worried that the shift towards online would slowly mean the death of the things we all held dear. The editor reassured him that things would probably change but not that drastically. Somewhere, that kid is now a man and that man has probably given up all together. For that, I wouldn't blame him.
Whether he did or not, he can point a finger at creation and say: 'Told ya!'
