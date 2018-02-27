Defiance 2050 Announced for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 518 Views
Trion Worlds has announced free-to-play online shooter Defiance 2050 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It is a remake of 2013's Defiance.
View trailers for the game below:
Here is a list of features:
- Dynamic open world environments
- Massive co-operative battles
- Stunning updated visuals
- Huge weapon selection
- Free-to-play
Defiance 2050 will launch in summer 2018 with a closed beta planned.
'Free to Play' is the epitome of sophistry.
Not sure if I want to take the dip, because it's either going to be price gouging, or locking really good cosmetics, while giving you very bland ones to run with. I'm also going to wait and see how the final version holds up, which will likely come out by the end of the year, if not Q1 2019.
