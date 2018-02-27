Defiance 2050 Announced for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Trion Worlds has announced free-to-play online shooter Defiance 2050 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It is a remake of 2013's Defiance.

View trailers for the game below:

Here is a list of features:

Dynamic open world environments

Massive co-operative battles

Stunning updated visuals

Huge weapon selection

Free-to-play

Defiance 2050 will launch in summer 2018 with a closed beta planned.

