Outlast Out Now on the Switch - News

by, posted 26 minutes ago

Red Barrels has released Outlast: Bundle of Terror on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop without any prior announcement.

Outlast: Bundle of Terror includes Outlast and ithe Whistleblower DLC.

View the launch trailer below:

Outlast 2 is available now for pre-order on the Nintendo Switch.

