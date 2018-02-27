This Week's Deals With Gold - Forza Motorsport 7, Grand Theft Auto V, LEGO Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 35 minutes ago / 122 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through March 6 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Dogfight 1942 – Fire Over Africa*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Dogfight 1942 – Russia Under Siege*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Dogfight 1942*
|Arcade
|70%
|DWG
|Fight Night Champion*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Need for Speed Carbon *
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Need for Speed Hot Pursuit*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|NFL Blitz*
|Arcade
|67%
|DWG
|Skate 2*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|skate.*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold*
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike*
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior – Second Strike*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack*
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|The Escapists*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
