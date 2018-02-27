Xbox One S Sea of Thieves Bundle Launches March 20 for $299 - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox One S Sea of Thieves bundle will launch on March 20 for $299.99 at Microsoft Stores, participating retailers worldwide and online. You can pre-order the bundle for $50 off here.

The bundle includes the following:

1TB Xbox One S

Full-game download of Sea of Thieves

1 month of Xbox Live Gold

1 month of Xbox Game Pass

The Sea of Thieves limited edtion Xbox wireless controller is available bow for $74.99. The controller comes with the the exclusive Ferryman Clothing Set for your Sea of Thieves character, a 14 day Xbox Live Gold trial and a 14 day Xbox Game Pass trial.



