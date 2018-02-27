Xbox One S Sea of Thieves Bundle Launches March 20 for $299 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 45 minutes ago / 140 Views
Microsoft has announced the Xbox One S Sea of Thieves bundle will launch on March 20 for $299.99 at Microsoft Stores, participating retailers worldwide and online. You can pre-order the bundle for $50 off here.
The bundle includes the following:
- 1TB Xbox One S
- Full-game download of Sea of Thieves
- 1 month of Xbox Live Gold
- 1 month of Xbox Game Pass
