PayDay 2 Out Now on Switch, Launch Trailer Released - News

/ 138 Views

by, posted 54 minutes ago

Overkill Software is celebrating the release of PayDay 2 on the Nintendo Switch in Europe, Australia and New Zealand with a launch trailer.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

This is heisting on-the-go where you can rob and steal anything, anywhere. You’ll get touch screen menu support and full rumble - so you’ll really feel that grenade blast. Complete with the features of the Switch, PAYDAY 2 comes packed with over 50 Heists, 190 Weapons more than 250 Masks.

PayDay 2 on the Nintendo Switch will launch in North America on February 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles