Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR Announced for PSVR, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive - News

20th Century Fox has announced Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR for the PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. It will launch on April 3 for $14.99.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Five years since its outbreak, the Simian Flu has wiped out half of humanity and left other primates...evolved. Now at the crossroads of two species’ destinies, you are an ape with advanced intelligence, captured and held prisoner in a heavily guarded scientific facility as mankind desperately searches for a cure. Your mission: confront human aggression as you climb, jump and shoot through the chaos of an apocalyptic world to escape with your fellow apes and return home to Caesar.

