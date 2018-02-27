Mary Skelter 2 Coming to PS4 - News

/ 130 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Mary Skelter 2 is in development for PlayStation 4 and will launch on June 28 in Japan for 7,776 yen. A 10,476 yen limited edition package includes the game, a special box, original soundtrack, and more.

Here is an overview of the game:

Jail—an impregnable human asylum called a “living prison.”

This prison, which was suddenly born several decades ago, was controlled by monsters called “Marchens” and mad beings that led them called “Nightmares.”

Tsuu and The Little Mermaid, members of an organization called “Dawn” whose purpose is to escape from that Jail, successfully rescue new ally Alice, who was captured, and a boy named Jack, who she was with.

Tsuu headed to the city with Alice and Jack, but in the midst of that, Alice’s body was dyed in madness and started swinging her blade indiscriminately.

Alice’s blade attacked Tsuu, the Little Mermaid, and Jack, who tried to protect Tsuu, and the three fell down below a cliff.

Before the eyes of the princess who woke up below the cliff was Jack, who was seemingly about to die—.

Tsuu, The Little Mermaid, and Jack—this is the story of girls that spin blood and a boy that became a nightmare in attempts to break free from fate.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles