Fighting EX Layer Trailers Introduce Shadowgeist, Blair and Jack - News

posted 1 hour ago

Arika has released two new trailers for Fighting EX Layer that introduce characters Shadowgeist, Blair and Jack.

View the Shadowgeist trailer below:





View the Blair and Jack trailer below:





Fighting EX Layer will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4 in 2018.

