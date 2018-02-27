Fire Emblem Heroes Adds Legendary Hero Ephraim - News

Nintendo announced it will add Legendary Hero Ephraim from Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones in Fire Emblem Heroes. He will launch on February 27 at 11pm PT / February 28 at 2am ET / 7am UK.

View the trailer below:





Fire Emblem Heroes is out now for iOS and Android.

