Takara Tomy has announced the first new Zoids series in 12 years, called Zoids Wild.

Zoids Wild will start with an anime and toy line this summer in Japan. Later a video game will be released on the Nintendo Switch, manga and smartphone app.





Details on the video game were not announced.

