Hatsune Miku VR Launches March 8, Supports HTC Vive and Oculus Rift

Degica Games and Crypton Future Media announced Hatsune Miku VR will launch for Windows PC via Steam on March 8. It supports HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

Here is an overview of the game:

World famous virtual singer Hatsune Miku invites you to her VR music game! Aim for the perfect score as she sings and dances to some of her most iconic songs.

Simply put on your headset and choose a song. Use your VR controllers to catch the melody symbols that fly from the speakers at the back of the stage. But beware the long riff symbols and other challenges that will make it harder to reach the perfect score!

You can also enjoy watching Miku dance to the music in the Music Video mode.

Songs:

This game features the following popular songs from the creative Hatsune Miku artists:

“Ievan Polkka” (by Otomania, illustration Yukino Tamago)

“Singularity” (by keisei, illustration rsk)

“Amagoi Miseinen” (by Wada Takeaki ‘Kurage P’, illustration MONQ)

“Sharing The World” (by BIGHEAD, illustration apapico)

“Senbonzakura” (by Kurousa P, illustration Ittomaru)

Key Features:

Rhythm action game using VR controllers

Enjoy Miku’s original dance while playing the game

Eight songs with two difficulties for intense dance action (more songs to be added later)

Support for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift

Game available in English, Japanese, and Chinese (and more…)

