Xbox Game Pass Commercial is All About the Dumplings - News

/ 554 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Earlier today Microsoft announced eight titles would be coming to Xbox Game Pass on March 1.

The company has now released a new commercial for the subscription service that is titled "Dumplings." Yes, you read that right.

View it below:

Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription service that offers Xbox One owners access to over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles