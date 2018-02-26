Check Out Roguelike Storytelling in Latest Ash of Gods: Redemption Trailer - News

A new trailer for the turn-based RPG Ash of Gods: Redemption showcases roguelike storytelling.

"Imagine that each of your seemingly insignificant decisions affects the plot of the game. And the city commandant, whom you once treated rudely, returns planning to kill you. And what to do next, if the main character is dead, before finishing his adventure and saving the world? You can find the answer in the new trailer showing roguelike storytelling in Ash of Gods."

Ash of Gods: Redemption will launch in March for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

