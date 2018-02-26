Nine Parchments Comes to Xbox One March 7 - News

Nine Parchments is coming to Xbox One on March 7. A trial version that allows you to try the game for 60 minutes for free will also be available.

Previously available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, Nine Parchments runs at 1080p/60 FPS on Xbox One with some dynamic resolution scaling. On Xbox One X it runs at 4K/60 FPS. The game's price is $19.99/19.99 €.

