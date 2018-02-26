Battlefield 2018 Reveal Trailer in Production - News

posted 12 hours ago

DICE senior video and media director Randy Evans has revealed on Twitter that the trailer for the next Battlefield game is currently in production.





Battlefield 2018 reveal trailer is underway. — Randy Evans (@killat0n_) February 24, 2018

The Battlefield game will be playable at EA Play 2018 from June 9 to 11 at the Hollywood Palladium. Tickets for the event will be available this spring for free.

