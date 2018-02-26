Two Point Hospital Gets Gameplay Trailer - News

/ 368 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Sega and Two Point Studios have released the gameplay trailer with developer commentary for Two Point Hospital.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Design Your Hospital

Build and customise your hospital - it is yours after all - with specialist diagnosis and treatment facilities, as well as the very latest in ornamental technology!

Cure Your Patients

Feeling light-headed? Just wait until you see the other unusual illnesses afflicting the people of Two Point County. Care for, and profit from, the ill: that seems like it’s probably a win-win. They’ll need feeding, entertaining and curing if they’re going to recommend you to all their equally unwell friends! That cash isn’t going to make itself, now.

Manage Your Staff

Hire your staff, juggle their demands and cater to their personalities. Train a crack team that can handle every sickly challenge that’s thrown at it, and fire anyone that can’t.

Expand Your Organisation

Grow the sickness business across the beautiful Two Point County. Research illnesses and develop new inventions to compete with rival healthcare companies.

Collaborate and Compete with Friends

Once you’ve conquered the world with your medical empire, contribute to Two Point County’s global medical community with collaborative research projects, or demonstrate your medical prowess in competitive multiplayer challenges.

Two Point Hospital will launch on Windows PC in 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles