Switch Sales Top 1 Million Units in France - News

The Nintendo Switch sold over 900,000 units in France in 2017, according to Nintendo of France General Manager Philippe Lavoué. He also said that sales for the console were on track to reach one million units sold by the end of February.





Et sinon Ã lire aussi dans le @Figaro_Economie : Ã§a y est, Nintendo a vendu un million de Switch en France pic.twitter.com/ExgvNWmhjZ — ChloÃ© Woitier â˜• (@W_Chloe) February 26, 2018

Lavoué spoke with French newspaper Le Figaro in a recent interview and revealed that sales for the Nintendo Switch had surpassed one million units in France as of last week.

