Metal Gear Survive Debuts in 6th on the UK Charts - News

Konami's first Metal Gear game without Hideo Kojima - Metal Gear Survive - has debuted in sixth on the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending February 24.

FIFA 18 has remained at the top of the charts for another week as sales dropped 59 percent. Grand Theft Auto V is up to second place, despite sales dropping 33 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

FIFA 18 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: WWII Monster Hunter: World EA Sprts UFC 3 Metal Gear Survive Shadow of the Colossus Mario Kart8 Delux Super Mario Odyssey Assassin's Creed Origins

