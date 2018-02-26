Hokuto ga Gotoku Gets Wasteland Exploration and Eden Trailers - News

Sega has released two new trailers for Hokuto ga Gotoku called Wasteland Exploration and Eden.

View the Wasteland Exploration trailer below:

View the Eden trailer below:

Hokuto ga Gotoku will launch for the PlayStation 4 on March 8 in Japan.

