Kirby: Star Allies Gets 12 Minute Cooperative Gameplay Video - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Nintendo in its Nintendo Minute YouTube video series has released a new 12 minute long cooperative gameplay video of Kirby: Star Allies.

View it below:

Kirby: Star Allies will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on March 16.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

