Warcraft III Getting Update Over 15 Years After Release

posted 10 hours ago

The real time strategy game Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos released in July 2002, over 15 years ago. Blizzard Entertainment announced the game will be getting an update.

Read the patch notes below:

Mountain King

Base Speed: (Buff) Base speed increase 270 to 290

Stormbolt:

Level 2: (Nerf) Reduce damage from 225 to 210

Level 3: (Nerf) Reduce damage from 350 to 325

Thunder Clap

Level 1: (Buff) Increase damage from 60 to 65; Radius 25 to 30

Level 2: (Buff) Increase damage from 100 to 125; Radius 30 to 35

Level 3: (Buff) Increase damage from 140 to 175; Radius 35 to 40

Paladin

Attack Speed (cool down): (buff) Change default from 2.2 to 2.0

Base Speed: (Buff) Base speed increase 270 to 290

Divine Shield

Level 2: (Nerf) Decrease duration from 30 to 25

Level 3: (Nerf) Decrease duration from 45 to 35

Blade Master

Mirror Image: (Buff) Mana Cost (all levels) 125 to 115

Critical Strike

(Nerf) Removed +damage item interaction from multiplier calculation

Current; 40avg + 10 from items (40+10)*3=150

Change; 40avg +10 from items (40*3)+10=130

Far Seer

Feral Spirit

Lowered XP rewarded to enemy hero

Increase Unit Level 1 & Level 2

Increase HP Level 1, 200 to 250

Level 2, 300 to 350

Stats Level: Lvl 2; Stats: Level 4 to Stats Level 3

Stats Level: Lvl 3; Stats: Level 5 to Stats Level 4

Level 1: 200 to 250 HP

Level 2: 300 to 350 HP

Chain Lightning

Level 1: (Buff) Decrease Damage Reduction per Target from .15 to .10

Level 2: (Buff) Decrease Damage Reduction per Target from .15 to .10

Level 3: (Buff) Decrease Damage Reduction per Target from .15 to .10

Far Sight

Level 1: (Buff) No mana cost; Cooldown 60 seconds

Level 2: (Buff) No mana cost; Cooldown 45 seconds

Level 3: (Buff) No mana cost; Cooldown 30 seconds

Tauren Chieftain

Base Speed: (Buff) Base speed increase 270 to 290

Reduce duration for reincarnation to occur - 7 seconds to 5 seconds

War Stomp

Level 1: (Buff) Increase damage from 25 to 30

Level 2: (Buff) Increase damage from 50 to 60

Level 3: (Buff) Increase damage from 75 to 90

Dread Lord

Base Speed: (Buff) Base speed increase 270 to 290

Carrion Swarm

(Buff) Mana Cost (all levels) 110 to 100

(Buff) Can now target mechanical units

Sleep

(Buff) Cool down (all levels) 6 sec to 4 sec

(Buff) Mana Reduction 100, 75, 50 to 80, 65, 50

(Nerf) Duration 20(5), 40(10), 60(15) to 15(4), 35(8), 55(12)

Vampiric Aura: Increased bonus for DL

Level 1: (Buff) DL 15% to 20%

Level 2: (Buff) DL 30% to 35%

Level 3: (Buff) DL 45% to 50%

Crypt Lord

Base Speed: (Buff) Base speed increase 270 → 290

Carrion Beetles

(Buff) Increased HP and movement speed

Level 1: (Buff) Increase HP from 140 to 170; Increase movement speed from 270 to 290

Level 2: (Buff) Increase HP from 275 to 330; Increase movement speed from 270 to 290

Level 3: (Buff) Increase HP from 410 to 490; Increase movement speed from 270 to 290

Impale

Level 1: (Buff) Increase damage from 50 to 75

Level 2: (Buff) Increase damage from 80 to 120

Level 3: (Buff) Increase damage from 110 to 165

Lich

Base Speed: (Buff) Base speed increase 270 to 290



Priestess of the Moon

Attack Speed (cool down): (Buff) change default from 2.46 to 2.33

Keeper of the Grove

Hero Starting Attributes: (Buff) Intelligence 18 to 19

Tranquility

(Buff) Add a 3-sec invulnerability to the start of the cast

Duration:(Nerf) 30-sec to 15-sec

Heal: (Buff) 20 to 40 heal/per sec

Entangling Roots

Unit Root: (Nerf) Lvl 2; 24-sec to 18-sec

Unit Root: (Nerf) Lvl 3; 36-sec to 30-sec

Hero Root: (Buff) Lvl 2; 3-sec to 5-sec

Hero Root: (Buff) Lvl 3, 5-sec to 7-sec

Da Per-sec: (Buff) Lvl 2; 15 Da to 20 Da

Da Per-sec: (Buff) Lvl 3, 25 Damage to 30 Damage

Force of Nature

(Buff) Treants; 14 Damage to 16 Damage (12.5% increase)

Warden

Blink

Level 2: (Buff) Reduce cooldown from 10 sec to 7 sec

Level 3: (Nerf) Increase cooldown from 1 sec to 4 sec

Naga Sea Witch

Base Speed: (Buff) Base speed increase 270 to 290

Pandaren Brewmaster

Base Speed: (Buff) Base speed increase 270 to 290

Goblin Tinker

Base Speed: (Buff) Base speed increase 270 to 290

Cluster Rockets

Allow targeting air units

Level 1: (Buff) Increase base damage from 8.75 to 11.25 → 10 damage increase

Level 2: (Buff) Increase base damage from 16.25 to 18.75 → 10 damage increase

Level 3: (Buff) Increase base damage from 25 to 27.5 → 10 damage increase

Goblin Alchemist

Base Speed: (Buff) Base speed increase 270 to 290

Healing Spray: No longer heals enemy units

Acid Bomb

Level 1: (Buff) Increase Damage from 5 to 8 (Total Damage 75 to 120; Secondary Damage 3 to 5)

Level 2: (Buff) Increase Damage from 10 to 13 (Total Damage 150 to 195; Secondary Damage 6.5 to 8.5)

Level 3: (Buff) Increase Damage from 15 to 18 (Total Damage 225 to 270; Secondary Damage 10 to 12)

Firelord

Incinerate

Level 1: (Buff) Increase Bonus damage multiplier from 1 to 2, Death Damage Full Area from 90 to 120, Death Damage Half, Area from 180 to 240, duration from 2 to 4

Level 2: (Buff) Increase Bonus damage multiplier from 2 to 3, Death Damage Full Area from 90 to 120, Death Damage Half, Area from 180 to 240, duration from 2 to 4

Level 3: (Buff) Increase Bonus damage multiplier from 3 to 4, Death Damage Full Area from 100 to 120, Death Damage Half, Area from 180 to 240, duration from 2 to 4

Soul Burn

Level 1: (Buff) Increase duration increased from 14(6) to 16(7); Increase Damage from 100 to 125

Level 2: (Buff) Increase duration increased from 16(7) to 18(8). Increase Damage from 225 to 270

Level 3: (Buff) Increase duration increased from 18(8) to 20(9). Increase Damage from 375 to 450

Dark Ranger

Life Drain

Level 1: (Buff) Increase damage per sec from 25 to 30; Reduce Mana cost from 75 to 50

Level 2: (Buff) Increase damage per sec from 40 to 45, Reduce Mana cost from 75 to 50

Level 3: (Buff) Increase damage per sec from 55 to 60, Reduce Mana cost from 75 to 50

Map Pools

1v1

(2)TerenasStand_LV

(2)Plunderisle_LV

(2)TheTwoRivers_LV

(2)RoadToStratholme_LV

(2)EchoIsle

(2)TirisfalGlades_LV

(2)Amazonia(COMMUNITY)

(2)LastRefuge-1.3(COMMUNITY)

(4)Floodplains1v1_LV

(4)TwistedMeadows

(4)TurtleRock

2v2

(4)PhantomGrove_LV

(4)Avalanche_LV

(4)TurtleRock

(4)Duskwood_LV

(4)BridgeTooNear_LV

(4)FrozenClover_LV

(4)TidewaterGlades_LV

(4)LostTemple

(4)TwistedMeadows

(6)Duststorm_LV

(6)GnollWood

3v3

(6)ThunderLake_LV

(6)GnollWood

(6)Monsoon_LV

(6)DarkForest

(6)UpperKingdom

(6)RuinsOfStratholme

(8)Mur’gulOasis_LV

(6)RollingHills

(6)TimbermawHold

(6)StranglethornVale

(8)Battleground_LV

4v4

(8)Feralas_LV

(8)Northshire_LV

(8)Sanctuary_LV

(8)TwilightRuins_LV

(8)Battleground_LV

(8)Deadlock_LV

(8)GolemsInTheMist_LV

(8)Mur’gulOasis_LV

(8)MarketSquare

(8)GoldRush

(8)Friends

(8)BlastedLands

FFA

(4)Deathrose

(6)Duststorm_LV

(6)EmeraldShores

(6)StranglethornVale

(6)Monsoon_LV

(6)ThunderLake_LV

(8)Deadlock_LV

(8)Mur’gulOasis_LV

(8)TwilightRuins_LV

(8)Battleground_LV

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

