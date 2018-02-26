Warcraft III Getting Update Over 15 Years After Release - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 773 Views
The real time strategy game Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos released in July 2002, over 15 years ago. Blizzard Entertainment announced the game will be getting an update.
Read the patch notes below:
Mountain King
- Base Speed: (Buff) Base speed increase 270 to 290
Stormbolt:
- Level 2: (Nerf) Reduce damage from 225 to 210
- Level 3: (Nerf) Reduce damage from 350 to 325
Thunder Clap
- Level 1: (Buff) Increase damage from 60 to 65; Radius 25 to 30
- Level 2: (Buff) Increase damage from 100 to 125; Radius 30 to 35
- Level 3: (Buff) Increase damage from 140 to 175; Radius 35 to 40
Paladin
- Attack Speed (cool down): (buff) Change default from 2.2 to 2.0
- Base Speed: (Buff) Base speed increase 270 to 290
Divine Shield
- Level 2: (Nerf) Decrease duration from 30 to 25
- Level 3: (Nerf) Decrease duration from 45 to 35
Blade Master
- Mirror Image: (Buff) Mana Cost (all levels) 125 to 115
Critical Strike
- (Nerf) Removed +damage item interaction from multiplier calculation
- Current; 40avg + 10 from items (40+10)*3=150
- Change; 40avg +10 from items (40*3)+10=130
Far Seer
Feral Spirit
- Lowered XP rewarded to enemy hero
- Increase Unit Level 1 & Level 2
- Increase HP Level 1, 200 to 250
- Level 2, 300 to 350
- Stats Level: Lvl 2; Stats: Level 4 to Stats Level 3
- Stats Level: Lvl 3; Stats: Level 5 to Stats Level 4
- Level 1: 200 to 250 HP
- Level 2: 300 to 350 HP
Chain Lightning
- Level 1: (Buff) Decrease Damage Reduction per Target from .15 to .10
- Level 2: (Buff) Decrease Damage Reduction per Target from .15 to .10
- Level 3: (Buff) Decrease Damage Reduction per Target from .15 to .10
Far Sight
- Level 1: (Buff) No mana cost; Cooldown 60 seconds
- Level 2: (Buff) No mana cost; Cooldown 45 seconds
- Level 3: (Buff) No mana cost; Cooldown 30 seconds
Tauren Chieftain
- Base Speed: (Buff) Base speed increase 270 to 290
- Reduce duration for reincarnation to occur - 7 seconds to 5 seconds
War Stomp
- Level 1: (Buff) Increase damage from 25 to 30
- Level 2: (Buff) Increase damage from 50 to 60
- Level 3: (Buff) Increase damage from 75 to 90
Dread Lord
- Base Speed: (Buff) Base speed increase 270 to 290
Carrion Swarm
- (Buff) Mana Cost (all levels) 110 to 100
- (Buff) Can now target mechanical units
Sleep
- (Buff) Cool down (all levels) 6 sec to 4 sec
- (Buff) Mana Reduction 100, 75, 50 to 80, 65, 50
- (Nerf) Duration 20(5), 40(10), 60(15) to 15(4), 35(8), 55(12)
Vampiric Aura: Increased bonus for DL
- Level 1: (Buff) DL 15% to 20%
- Level 2: (Buff) DL 30% to 35%
- Level 3: (Buff) DL 45% to 50%
Crypt Lord
- Base Speed: (Buff) Base speed increase 270 → 290
Carrion Beetles
- (Buff) Increased HP and movement speed
- Level 1: (Buff) Increase HP from 140 to 170; Increase movement speed from 270 to 290
- Level 2: (Buff) Increase HP from 275 to 330; Increase movement speed from 270 to 290
- Level 3: (Buff) Increase HP from 410 to 490; Increase movement speed from 270 to 290
Impale
- Level 1: (Buff) Increase damage from 50 to 75
- Level 2: (Buff) Increase damage from 80 to 120
- Level 3: (Buff) Increase damage from 110 to 165
Lich
Base Speed: (Buff) Base speed increase 270 to 290
Priestess of the Moon
Attack Speed (cool down): (Buff) change default from 2.46 to 2.33
Keeper of the Grove
- Hero Starting Attributes: (Buff) Intelligence 18 to 19
Tranquility
- (Buff) Add a 3-sec invulnerability to the start of the cast
- Duration:(Nerf) 30-sec to 15-sec
- Heal: (Buff) 20 to 40 heal/per sec
Entangling Roots
- Unit Root: (Nerf) Lvl 2; 24-sec to 18-sec
- Unit Root: (Nerf) Lvl 3; 36-sec to 30-sec
- Hero Root: (Buff) Lvl 2; 3-sec to 5-sec
- Hero Root: (Buff) Lvl 3, 5-sec to 7-sec
- Da Per-sec: (Buff) Lvl 2; 15 Da to 20 Da
- Da Per-sec: (Buff) Lvl 3, 25 Damage to 30 Damage
Force of Nature
- (Buff) Treants; 14 Damage to 16 Damage (12.5% increase)
Warden
Blink
- Level 2: (Buff) Reduce cooldown from 10 sec to 7 sec
- Level 3: (Nerf) Increase cooldown from 1 sec to 4 sec
Naga Sea Witch
Base Speed: (Buff) Base speed increase 270 to 290
Pandaren Brewmaster
Base Speed: (Buff) Base speed increase 270 to 290
Goblin Tinker
Base Speed: (Buff) Base speed increase 270 to 290
Cluster Rockets
- Allow targeting air units
- Level 1: (Buff) Increase base damage from 8.75 to 11.25 → 10 damage increase
- Level 2: (Buff) Increase base damage from 16.25 to 18.75 → 10 damage increase
- Level 3: (Buff) Increase base damage from 25 to 27.5 → 10 damage increase
Goblin Alchemist
- Base Speed: (Buff) Base speed increase 270 to 290
- Healing Spray: No longer heals enemy units
Acid Bomb
- Level 1: (Buff) Increase Damage from 5 to 8 (Total Damage 75 to 120; Secondary Damage 3 to 5)
- Level 2: (Buff) Increase Damage from 10 to 13 (Total Damage 150 to 195; Secondary Damage 6.5 to 8.5)
- Level 3: (Buff) Increase Damage from 15 to 18 (Total Damage 225 to 270; Secondary Damage 10 to 12)
Firelord
Incinerate
- Level 1: (Buff) Increase Bonus damage multiplier from 1 to 2, Death Damage Full Area from 90 to 120, Death Damage Half, Area from 180 to 240, duration from 2 to 4
- Level 2: (Buff) Increase Bonus damage multiplier from 2 to 3, Death Damage Full Area from 90 to 120, Death Damage Half, Area from 180 to 240, duration from 2 to 4
- Level 3: (Buff) Increase Bonus damage multiplier from 3 to 4, Death Damage Full Area from 100 to 120, Death Damage Half, Area from 180 to 240, duration from 2 to 4
Soul Burn
- Level 1: (Buff) Increase duration increased from 14(6) to 16(7); Increase Damage from 100 to 125
- Level 2: (Buff) Increase duration increased from 16(7) to 18(8). Increase Damage from 225 to 270
- Level 3: (Buff) Increase duration increased from 18(8) to 20(9). Increase Damage from 375 to 450
Dark Ranger
Life Drain
- Level 1: (Buff) Increase damage per sec from 25 to 30; Reduce Mana cost from 75 to 50
- Level 2: (Buff) Increase damage per sec from 40 to 45, Reduce Mana cost from 75 to 50
- Level 3: (Buff) Increase damage per sec from 55 to 60, Reduce Mana cost from 75 to 50
Map Pools
1v1
- (2)TerenasStand_LV
- (2)Plunderisle_LV
- (2)TheTwoRivers_LV
- (2)RoadToStratholme_LV
- (2)EchoIsle
- (2)TirisfalGlades_LV
- (2)Amazonia(COMMUNITY)
- (2)LastRefuge-1.3(COMMUNITY)
- (4)Floodplains1v1_LV
- (4)TwistedMeadows
- (4)TurtleRock
2v2
- (4)PhantomGrove_LV
- (4)Avalanche_LV
- (4)TurtleRock
- (4)Duskwood_LV
- (4)BridgeTooNear_LV
- (4)FrozenClover_LV
- (4)TidewaterGlades_LV
- (4)LostTemple
- (4)TwistedMeadows
- (6)Duststorm_LV
- (6)GnollWood
3v3
- (6)ThunderLake_LV
- (6)GnollWood
- (6)Monsoon_LV
- (6)DarkForest
- (6)UpperKingdom
- (6)RuinsOfStratholme
- (8)Mur’gulOasis_LV
- (6)RollingHills
- (6)TimbermawHold
- (6)StranglethornVale
- (8)Battleground_LV
4v4
- (8)Feralas_LV
- (8)Northshire_LV
- (8)Sanctuary_LV
- (8)TwilightRuins_LV
- (8)Battleground_LV
- (8)Deadlock_LV
- (8)GolemsInTheMist_LV
- (8)Mur’gulOasis_LV
- (8)MarketSquare
- (8)GoldRush
- (8)Friends
- (8)BlastedLands
FFA
- (4)Deathrose
- (6)Duststorm_LV
- (6)EmeraldShores
- (6)StranglethornVale
- (6)Monsoon_LV
- (6)ThunderLake_LV
- (8)Deadlock_LV
- (8)Mur’gulOasis_LV
- (8)TwilightRuins_LV
- (8)Battleground_LV
Well it is still the last true Warcraft game, so I guess it makes sense?
This could very well be them leading up to WC 3 remaster, considering that they also did this for the original SC 1 game.
Its exciting news and good on Blizzard for still supporting it. Now hopefully they make Warcraft 4!
WC4 announcement means I can die happy.
2 Comments