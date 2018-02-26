Gran Turismo Sport Upcoming Update to Add 12 New Cars - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 898 Views
Gran Turismo Sport Producer Kazunori Yamauchi teased on Twitter that 12 new cars are coming to the game in a new update.
Update is coming next week. æ¥é€±ã€ã‚¢ãƒƒãƒ—ãƒ‡ãƒ¼ãƒˆãŒæ¥ã¾ã™ã€‚#GranTurismoSport #GTSport #GranTurismo #PS4share pic.twitter.com/0y1N0laLfY— å±±å†…ã€€ä¸€å…¸ (@Kaz_Yamauchi) February 24, 2018
Gran Turismo Sport is currently available for the PlayStation 4.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
So...I see..old Alpine A110, Lamborghini Aventador, Ford Escort RS 2000, Nissan Silvia, Toyota GT86 Race car ?, DeTomaso Pantera, Audi R8, new Alpine A110 Can't figure out the rest...Anyone agree? Disagree?
RS2000 could be an Impreza WRX STI. Silvia could be an old Supra, the first muscle car seems to be a Mustang Mach 1. The last car an 80ies F1 car...yay!
- 0
Game keeps giving and giving.
Have they added more single player content? I skipped it, due to there not being enough single player stuff.
They've added more tracks and a classical style career and a lot of cars.
- +5
Yes. They added the league. So you have the school, the missions, the circuits and sectors and now the league. Several tens of hs of single player.what it doesnt have is sp championship.
- 0
Cards or Cars?
Comments below voting threshold
This game is still active? Does anyone even play it anymore?
- -12
A lot more people than forza 7.........
- 0
What do you think?
- 0
Why the hell would i care about forza? LOL typical sony butthurt fan
- -6
I think it was DOA
- -6
The user was banned for this post: "Why the hell would i care about forza? LOL typical sony butthurt fan"
- +1
Most popular racing game with the best online on consoles...on the best selling console...of course people still play it. Even in VR.
- +1
@think-man Why don't you also mod Deeeeznuuuts for bringing up Forza 7? Wasn't necessary to begin with.
- -5
- 0
5 Comments