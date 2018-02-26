Gran Turismo Sport Upcoming Update to Add 12 New Cars - News

Gran Turismo Sport Producer Kazunori Yamauchi teased on Twitter that 12 new cars are coming to the game in a new update.

Gran Turismo Sport is currently available for the PlayStation 4.

