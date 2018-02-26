Gran Turismo Sport Upcoming Update to Add 12 New Cars

Gran Turismo Sport Upcoming Update to Add 12 New Cars - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 898 Views

Gran Turismo Sport Producer Kazunori Yamauchi teased on Twitter that 12 new cars are coming to the game in a new update. 

Gran Turismo Sport is currently available for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

5 Comments

Errorist76
Errorist76 (3 hours ago)

So...I see..old Alpine A110, Lamborghini Aventador, Ford Escort RS 2000, Nissan Silvia, Toyota GT86 Race car ?, DeTomaso Pantera, Audi R8, new Alpine A110 Can't figure out the rest...Anyone agree? Disagree?

  • +5
Errorist76
Errorist76 (1 hour ago)

RS2000 could be an Impreza WRX STI. Silvia could be an old Supra, the first muscle car seems to be a Mustang Mach 1. The last car an 80ies F1 car...yay!

  • 0
Errorist76
Errorist76 (3 hours ago)

Game keeps giving and giving.

  • +2
Sixteenvolt420
Sixteenvolt420 (6 hours ago)

Have they added more single player content? I skipped it, due to there not being enough single player stuff.

  • 0
Errorist76
Errorist76 (3 hours ago)

They've added more tracks and a classical style career and a lot of cars.

  • +5
CrazyGPU
CrazyGPU (2 hours ago)

Yes. They added the league. So you have the school, the missions, the circuits and sectors and now the league. Several tens of hs of single player.what it doesnt have is sp championship.

  • 0
Signalstar
Signalstar (10 hours ago)

Cards or Cars?

  • 0

Comments below voting threshold

ROCKY223
ROCKY223 (8 hours ago)

This game is still active? Does anyone even play it anymore?

  • -12
Deeeeznuuuts
Deeeeznuuuts (8 hours ago)

A lot more people than forza 7.........

  • 0
think-man
think-man (8 hours ago)

What do you think?

  • 0
  • -6
  • -6
think-man
think-man (5 hours ago)

The user was banned for this post: "Why the hell would i care about forza? LOL typical sony butthurt fan"

  • +1
Errorist76
Errorist76 (3 hours ago)

Most popular racing game with the best online on consoles...on the best selling console...of course people still play it. Even in VR.

  • +1
  • -5
ROCKY223
ROCKY223 (2 hours ago)

  • 0