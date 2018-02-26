Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Coming to Switch in Japan - News

posted 11 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced it will release Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy on the Nintendo Switch in Japan on April 26 for 6,800 yen.

A release in North America and Europe have not been announced.

The Switch version of the game will run at 30 frames per second. In TV mode it will run in 1600x900 resolution and it Tablet mode it will run at 960x540 resolution.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

