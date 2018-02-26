Little Nightmares Coming to Switch - News

Engine Software is currently working on porting Little Nightmares to the Nintendo Switch, according to the LinkedIn profile of Engine Software programmer Peter Maandag.

The game is being ported using Unreal Engine 4. No release date is listed.

Little Nightmares launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in April 2017.



