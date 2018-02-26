New Gundam Breaker Rated in Brazil for PC - News

The Brazil Advisory Rating Board has rated New Gundam Breaker for Windows PC. The game has been announced for the PlayStation 4, however, not for Windows PC.

New Gundam Breaker will launch for the PlayStation 4 worldwide in 2018.



Thanks ResetEra.

