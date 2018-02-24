Rise of the Tomb Raider is Coming to Xbox Game Pass in March - News

/ 640 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Xbox's Larry Hyrb (Major Nelson) has teased on Twitter that Rise of the Tomb Raider will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in March.

Rise of the Tomb Raider is one of eight titles that will be coming to Xbox One Game Pass if the number of game boxes in the Tweet is equal to the number of games coming to the service.

Next week we'll post the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in March. In the meantime, I'll just leave this right here pic.twitter.com/EW8vaVmW1n — L a r r y H r y b (@majornelson) February 23, 2018

Rise of the Tomb Raider originally launched in November 2015 as a timed exclusive on the Xbox One and Xbox 360 before being released on Windows PC in January 2016 and the PlayStation 4 in October 2016.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles