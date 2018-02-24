Turok 1 and 2 Remasters Launch for Xbox One on March 2 - News

/ 267 Views

by, posted 52 minutes ago

The remastered versions of Turok and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil will launch on the Xbox One on March 2 for $19.99 each.

View the trailer for both games below:

Here is an overview of both games:

Turok

Turok is back and no dinosaur is safe! When it was first released in 1997, Turok introduced gamers to a world teeming with cunning enemies, traps, puzzles and deadly weapons all within a vast 3D environment ready to explore. Now the classic game has been restored and enhanced with a new visual engine and exciting new features to sink your teeth into!

The Lost Land…

A world where time has no meaning – and evil knows no bounds. Torn from a world long gone, the time traveling warrior Turok has found himself thrust into a savage land torn by conflict. An evil overlord known as ‘The Campaigner’ seeks to shred the fabric of time and rule the universe using an ancient artifact known as ‘The Chronoscepter’. The Chronoscepter was shattered thousands of years ago in an effort to keep it from falling into evil hands. The Campaigner has constructed a massive focusing array which he plans to use to magnify and pervert the power of the Chronoscepter in order to shatter the barriers between the ages and rule the universe. Turok has vowed to find the eight pieces of the Chronoscepter spread throughout the Lost Land and put an end to The Campaigner’s evil plot…

To learn more you must enter the world of Turok.

Key Features:

Completely 3D Virtual World

Run, jump, climb in any direction in a fully 3D world, with the ability to independently look and aim your weapons up, down, or sideways.

Intelligent Enemies Programmed for Ferocity

Variable aggression profiles make each enemy behave uniquely.

14 Monstrous High-tech Weapons

From the Grenade Launcher, Plasma Pulse Rifle and Alien Weapon, to the Quad Rocket Launcher and, the mother of all guns, the Atomic Fusion Cannon!

Advanced Interactive Backgrounds with Particle Technology

Cobwebs sway. Bubbles form rings on the water’s surface. Bullets ricochet. Trees explode into flames and crash to the ground. Waterfalls boil with foam.

Bionically Engineered Dinosaurs

Razor-toothed Raptors. Artillery-packing Triceratops. Alien Infantry and a Laser-Guided T-Rex. Following your every move with head-tracking technology.

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil

Having defeated the Campaigner, Turok throws the Chronocepter into a waiting volcano to destroy it. Unfortunately the blast awakens an even deadlier force – The Primagen. Once again a Turok is tasked with restoring peace to the land and stopping the Primagen from merging Earth with the nether world.

The Dinosaur Hunter Returns

Fight your way through 35 different types of enemies with bouncing bellies, blinking eyes, stretching tentacles and snapping jaws. From Prehistoric Raptors, to evolved Flesh Eaters, to your final battle with the Mother of all beasts— you’ll want to defeat all of them!

Enemies are intelligent! They’re smart enough to attack in groups, to flee when they are outgunned, and to take cover during a firefight.

Enemies flinch and spasm differently depending on which body part you hit.

Key Features:

Remastered Locations – Conquer 6 engrossing Quest Levels including the Port of Adia, the Death Marshes and the Lair of the Blind Ones.

– Conquer 6 engrossing Quest Levels including the Port of Adia, the Death Marshes and the Lair of the Blind Ones. Over 20 Weapons – Unload multiple ricocheting shotgun shells with the Shredder. Send brains flying with the skull-drilling Cerebral Bore, a fan favorite. Stomp enemies flat while riding an artillery-mounted Triceratops!

– Unload multiple ricocheting shotgun shells with the Shredder. Send brains flying with the skull-drilling Cerebral Bore, a fan favorite. Stomp enemies flat while riding an artillery-mounted Triceratops! New Multiplayer – The new Multiplayer mode lets you battle with your friends. Using the best levels, weapons, and visuals from both the PC and Nintendo 64 versions, players will encounter a fun and visceral multiplayer experience.

Players can also choose between a few skins for their character in combat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles