New PlayStation Releases This Week - De Blob 2, Don't Knock Twice, Gravel

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 18 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Blasters of the Universe, PS VR — Digital

Bridge Constructor Portal, PS4 — Digital

Bulb Boy, PS4 — Digital

Crypt of the Serpent King, PS4 — Digital

De Blob 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Don’t Knock Twice, PS VR — Retail

Gravel, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Heroine Anthem Zero Episode 1, PS4 — Digital

Hex Tunnel, PS VR — Digital

Immortal Redneck, PS4 — Digital

Jettomero: Hero of the Universe, PS4 — Digital

Moss, PS VR — Digital

Mulaka, PS4 — Digital

Perfect Angle, PS4 — Digital

Riftstar Raiders, PS4 — Digital

Seum: Speedrunners From Hell, PS4 — Digital

Shiny – A Robotic Adventure, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Timothy vs. the Aliens, PS4 — Digital

