Spike Chunsoft's Western Branch Announcing Four New Titles During GDC in March - News

/ 284 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Spike Chunsoft's Twitter feed recently revealed that the company will be revealing four new titles during GDC 2018, on the 23rd of March, via a global Twitch stream.

The games will presumably be part of the firm's expansion into the west via a new North American subsidiary, set up in 2017.

A variety of titles could be announced - a Twitter poll last year run by the company suggested a localization of Kenka Bancho Otome was anticipated, while Spike Chunsoft also announced a partnership with 5pb to distribute its titles overseas, suggesting heavily rumored games such as Punchline or YU-NO could be on the cards.

