Spike Chunsoft's Western Branch Announcing Four New Titles During GDC in March - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 5 hours ago / 284 Views
Spike Chunsoft's Twitter feed recently revealed that the company will be revealing four new titles during GDC 2018, on the 23rd of March, via a global Twitch stream.
The games will presumably be part of the firm's expansion into the west via a new North American subsidiary, set up in 2017.
A variety of titles could be announced - a Twitter poll last year run by the company suggested a localization of Kenka Bancho Otome was anticipated, while Spike Chunsoft also announced a partnership with 5pb to distribute its titles overseas, suggesting heavily rumored games such as Punchline or YU-NO could be on the cards.
I have high hopes for this event, Spike Chunsoft is one of my favourite devs. A western localization of Zanki Zero or another Mystery Dungeon would be nice. Also, please announce Conception III.
I would kill for another Zero Escape game ...
2 Comments