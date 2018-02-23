Final Fantasy XV Has 4 New Episode DLCs Planned Through 2019, Sales Top 7 Million Units - News

There are currently four planned episode DLCs for Final Fantasy XV through 2019, according to a Famitsu interview with Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata.

The first new Episode DLC will be Episode Ardyn, which was the most requested in a user survey.

Worldwide sales for Final Fantasy XV are now over seven million units, revealed Tabata.

