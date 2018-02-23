Final Fantasy XV Has 4 New Episode DLCs Planned Through 2019, Sales Top 7 Million Units - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 53 minutes ago / 275 Views
There are currently four planned episode DLCs for Final Fantasy XV through 2019, according to a Famitsu interview with Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata.
The first new Episode DLC will be Episode Ardyn, which was the most requested in a user survey.
Worldwide sales for Final Fantasy XV are now over seven million units, revealed Tabata.
Thanks Gematsu.
Better or worse than releasing a bunch of sequels to the game? I'd much rather they do neither and get on with the next game ASAP like they did before, but milking as much money out of the original games assets is the latest trend so...
This is why I put off on getting the Royal Edition. I'll wait til they say they're completely done and release a final full version. Honestly 7m was a lot more than I thought. I guess still enough ppl are buying the game to allow more DLCs to be made?
So, what? A Super Ultra Royal Edition in 2019?
Milking is still ongoing I see. So this will be the only FF game released this entire decade then?
Only 7 million??? I thought it would be around 10 million including digital now. Probably not the sales they were expecting.
No final fantasy has ever reached 10 million before, I don't know why this one would break that trend.
