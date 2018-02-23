Get Ready to Crack the Case in New Detective Pikachu Trailer - News

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Detective Pikachu titled "Get Ready to Crack the Case!"



Ryme City is a place where people and Pokémon live together. But recently, many friendly Pokémon are behaving oddly for no apparent reason. While Pikachu and his friend Tim search for Tim’s father, Harry, they unwittingly stumble into the mysterious case of the problematic Pokémon. Can they solve the mystery and also find Tim’s father? Cue the dramatic music… The Mysterious Mewtwo: While many different Pokémon appear in Detective Pikachu, the one who seems to hold the biggest connection to the overall mystery is Mewtwo. How is Mewtwo connected to everything? And why does Mewtwo know Pikachu?

While many different Pokémon appear in Detective Pikachu, the one who seems to hold the biggest connection to the overall mystery is Mewtwo. How is Mewtwo connected to everything? And why does Mewtwo know Pikachu? A Colorful Cast of Characters: Many charming characters roam the streets of Ryme City. These include Pablo Millan, owner of Pikachu’s favorite café; Frank Holliday, an inspector at the Ryme City Police Department; and Meiko Okamoto, a camera operator for the local TV studio. Meeting and interrogating all of these characters throughout the game is part of the fun.

Detective Pikachu will launch for the Nintendo 3DS worldwide on March 23.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

