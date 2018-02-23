Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Extra Pack 2 DLC Launches February 28, Trailer Released - News

/ 126 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Bandai Namco announced the Extra Pack 2 DLC for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will launch on February 28 for $16.99.

Extra Pack 2 includes the Infinite History scenario and four new characters - Goku Ultra Instinct, Jiren, Android 17 from Dragon Ball Super, and Fu.

View the Infinite History trailer below:





Here is an overview:

Goku (Ultra Instinct) is the latest and most powerful form of beloved Dragon Ball protagonist Son Goku that made its debut in the Dragon Ball Super anime. Boasting impressive skills like Automatic Dodge, the super attack Soaring Fist and his Ultimate Skill Godly Display, this fighter is a fearsome force to be reckoned with.

Infinite History is the new story scenario featuring the mysterious time-travelling teenage warrior Fu. Players will need to decide if they help Fu by changing the past or not! Choices will lead to different strategical ways which can be followed via the Tokipedia feature. Infinite History also features dedicated CG animated cut scenes depending on the character players select to undertake the mission with.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles