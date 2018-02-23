The Caligula Effect: Overdose Trailer Released - News

FuRyu has released a trailer for the upcoming RPG The Caligula Effect: Overdose.

Also released is a trailer for the upcoming The Caligula Effect anime:





The Caligula Effect: Overdose will launch for the PlayStation 4 on May 17 in Japan.



