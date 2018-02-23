Rumor: Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Coming to Switch - News

According to a Shonengamez, the Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy will be coming to Nintendo Switch. The site quotes a 'trusted, but anonymous source' for the rumour. No hint as to when it will be announced or released.

Would you be interested in either playing the trilogy again or for the first time if it came to Nintendo Switch?

