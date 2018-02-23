Rumor: Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Coming to Switch - NewsBen Dye , posted 7 hours ago / 480 Views
According to a Shonengamez, the Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy will be coming to Nintendo Switch. The site quotes a 'trusted, but anonymous source' for the rumour. No hint as to when it will be announced or released.
Would you be interested in either playing the trilogy again or for the first time if it came to Nintendo Switch?
I don't think this is a rumor anymore. https://nintendoeverything.com/naruto-shippuden-ultimate-ninja-storm-trilogy-confirmed-for-switch/
That website says the source is Shounen Jump but then links to a random Japanese blog that makes no mention of Shounen Jump, Shueisha, or provides any sort of source itself. Even if true, that's pretty terrible researching by NintendoEverything.com
