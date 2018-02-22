Compile Heart has 5 New RPGs in Development - News

Compile Hearts currently has five new RPGs in development, according to a tease from president Norihisa Kochiwa. More information on the games will be revealed in game magazines and events.





Here is a little information on three of them:

One is a “desert”-themed RPG.

One is an RPG made by new creators.

One is an RPG that Compile Heart is putting everything it has learned into.

Thanks Gematsu.

