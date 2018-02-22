EA Play 2018 to be Held June 9 to 11 - News

Electronic Arts announced its annual EA Play event will take place from June 9 to 11 at the Hollywood Palladium.

"The annual three-day event will include more hands-on experiences at the Palladium for players attending the event, while some of the biggest global community creators in the world will be sharing early game footage and live streams directly from the show floor for players viewing from home," read the press release. "We’ll also have a rich online content program via EA.com with breaking news, stories, live content and more to take you deep inside your favorite games.

"What games, you ask? At EA Play 2018, you will have a chance to play our next Battlefield experience, new EA Sports games, and get an inside look at the stunning new action game, Anthem. The Sims 4 and our mobile games will be on hand, and of course, we have a few surprises as well."

Tickets will be available this spring for free.

