The King of Fighters XIV Heidhern DLC Announced

Atlus announced the next paid DLC character for The King of Fighters XIV will be Heidhern. The DLC will release in April.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the character:

Soldiers salute! Heidhern will be entering The King of Fighters XIV as downloadable content this April! He’s the leader that Ralf and Clark look up to and the father figure to adopted daughter Leona. Always keeping a cool head, Heidhern uses his martial and assassination arts to take out his foes without hesitation. His hand strikes are nothing to take lightly.



The King of Fighters XIV is available for the PlayStation 4.

