Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition Demo Launches February 26

Square Enix announced a demo for Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition will launch on February 2.



Here are the pre-order bonsues for people who pre-order Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition:

Steam

From now until May 1, players who purchase or pre-purchase the game from Steam will receive the Half-Life Pack, which features: In-game costume for Noctis based on Gordon Freeman, star of the legendary Half-Life first-person video game series including the HEV Suit, Scientist Glasses and Crowbar



The Half-Life Pack will also available for Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer Expansion: Comrades

Players who pre-order the game from STEAM will receive the bonus Final Fantasy XV Fashion Collection” containing a selection of T-shirts for Noctis to wear, including: The strength-enhancing Episode Gladiolus Tee The HP recovery rate-increasing Episode Prompto Tee The critical hit rate-increasing Episode Ignis Tee The maximum HP-increasing Comrades Tee



Origin*

Players who pre-order the game from Origin will receive the bonus “Final Fantasy XV Decal Selection,” containing an array of colorful decals for the Regalia car celebrating Gladiolus, Prompto and Ignis, along with the men and women of the Kingsglaive.

*Details regarding the early purchase bonuses for Origin will be announced at a later time.

Microsoft Store

The save data from the Windows 10 version of Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition is compatible with the Xbox One version of Final Fantasy XV. In addition, a post-launch update for Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition will enable Windows 10 and Xbox One cross play for Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer Expansion: Comrades.

Players who pre-order the game from the Microsoft Store will receive the bonus “Final Fantasy XV Powerup Pack,” containing Dodanuki, a sleek sword created by a legendary bladesmith that reduces enemy defense with each slash. The pack also includes 10 phoenix downs and 10 elixirs.

Final Fantasy XV Windows Editon will launch on March 6.

