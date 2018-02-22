Survival Action Game Radiation Island Out Now for Switch - News

Atypical Games has released the survival action game Radiation Island for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop for $9.99.

Radiation Island is a survival adventure game where you craft your own destiny in a huge open world environment. As part of the Philadelphia Experiment you have become stranded in a parallel, alternate reality. Discover this new and mysterious world, with all its surprises. Use everything you find to survive it and solve its puzzle to get back to the real world.

Follow your own path in an environment of breathtaking beauty and gigantic scope. Explore huge forests inhabited by dangerous wolves, bears and mountain lions. Investigate abandoned villages and old military compounds where zombies guard vital tools, weapons and clues to the secrets of this world. You can even swim and dive, if you can avoid the hungry crocodiles.

Hunt wild animals, fish or gather fruits to overcome hunger. Mine for resources and craft weapons, tools and basic vehicles. Find hidden treasures, equipment and fire arms to prevail in a world full of perils: radiation, anomalies, harsh weather and enraged zombies.

Experience the full day-night cycle and face the dangers of darkness and cold.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

