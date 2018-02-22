Atelier Marie Plus: The Alchemist of Salburg Coming to iOS and Android - News

Gust announced it will release Atelier Marie Plus: The Alchemist of Salburg for iOS and Android in Japan soon. It will be priced at 1,200 yen.





Atelier Marie was first released for the PlayStation in 1997, while the Plus version released in 1998.

