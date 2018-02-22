Kingdom Come: Deliverance Sells 1 Million Units in Less Than 2 Weeks - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 898 Views
Kingdom Come: Deliverance has sold one million units in less than two weeks across the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
Looks like we sold 1,000,000 copies of Kingdom Come: Deliverance in less than 2 weeks! This is truly amazing! Thank you sooooooooo much everyone! #kingdomcomedeliverance pic.twitter.com/ZOHDPHLYyE— Sir Rick of Talmberg âš”ï¸ðŸ¹ðŸ›¡ï¸ (@rick5292) February 22, 2018
Kingdom Come: Deliverance is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
For anyone who has played it, have many/most of the bugs been sorted or are there still issues? Really want to get this but want to wait for these things to be sorted otherwise they might taint my opinion of the game.
Not really. Expect bugs. It's a small European developer. It's a fun game that has a multitude of paths and options that you can go on but it's buggy as all hell and it will take quite awhile to fix. Still well worth my $60 since it's a return to the likes of Gothic which I absolutely loved.
Really happy with the game. Well done!
Well deserved. Does that include backers, though?
I'll buy it in a month after all the bugs have been ironed out.
Great
Awesome. And there will be many more if you keep fixing the game.
Good for them. I'll definitely be picking up a copy too at some point, just don't have the time/money for it right now.
