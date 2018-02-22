Kingdom Come: Deliverance Sells 1 Million Units in Less Than 2 Weeks - News

Kingdom Come: Deliverance has sold one million units in less than two weeks across the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Looks like we sold 1,000,000 copies of Kingdom Come: Deliverance in less than 2 weeks! This is truly amazing! Thank you sooooooooo much everyone! #kingdomcomedeliverance pic.twitter.com/ZOHDPHLYyE — Sir Rick of Talmberg âš”ï¸ðŸ¹ðŸ›¡ï¸ (@rick5292) February 22, 2018

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

