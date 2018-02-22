SoulCalibur VI Gets Ivy and Zasalamel Character Reveal Trailer - News

Bandai Namco has announced Ivy and Zasalamel will return in SoulCalibur VI by releasing character reveal trailers for each fighter.

View them below:

SoulCalibur VI will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam in 2018.

