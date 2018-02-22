Super Mario Odyssey Update 1.2.0 Out Now, Adds Balloon World - News

Nintendo has released update 1.2.0 for Super Mario Odyssey. It adds in the Balloon World mini-game, new snapshot filters and more.

Here are the patch notes:

After completing the game a new mini-game “Balloon World” will now be

Talk to Luigi in any of the kingdoms to start playing.

After completing the game, a number of special outfits will be added to the shop. A number of new filters have been added to Snapshot Mode.

Jump-Rope Challenge has been adjusted so that there will be a speed change after reaching 110 jumps.

World Rankings and Friend Rankings have been reset for Jump-Rope Challenge.

Best records will not be reset.

Fixed a number of issues to improve the gameplay experience.

Super Mario Odyssey is available now for the Nintendo Switch.



