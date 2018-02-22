Yume Nikki: Dream Diary Gets Now, Wake Up Trailer - News

/ 333 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Kadokawa Corporation has released a new trailer for Yume Nikki: Dream Diary called Now, Wake Up.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In its original form, RPG Maker darling Yume Nikki was a divisively controversial work among fans. By contrast, YumeNikki -Dream Diary- is a collaborative show of the utmost respect for auteur Kikiyama’s seminal release.



The RPG Maker team at Kadokawa has paired up with Active Gaming Media’s development team of ardent Yume Nikki fans to bring you this modern indie title in the form of YumeNikki -Dream Diary-. This diverging follow-up combines influences from the original game and other recent indie juggernauts to create something wholly unique.



YumeNikki -Dream Diary- was created under supervision and with the full cooperation from the original creator, Kikiyama themselves. We hope it will help to create a whole new wave of fans, as well as push the envelope in terms of what RPG Maker games can become.

Yume Nikki: Dream Diary will launch for Windows PC via Steam on February 23 for $19.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles