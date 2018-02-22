Chrono Ma:Gia Gets Gameplay Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 360 Views
GungHo Online Entertainment has released the debut gameplay trailer for the upcoming digital card game, Chrono Ma:Gia.
View it below:
Chrono Ma:Gia will launch for iOS and Android worldwide this spring.
