Manticore: Galaxy on Fire Gets Gameplay Trailer - News

/ 312 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Deep Silver has released a gameplay trailer for the upcoming science fiction action game Manticore: Galaxy on Fire.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The game is set in the Neox Sector of the Galaxy where the player is recruited as a pilot by the mercenary carrier Manticore. The crew of the Manticore is investigating an intergalactic conspiracy behind a cataclysmic event known as “The Shattering” that has caused much suffering in the Sector. With the fate of the galaxy hanging in balance, the player faces off against vicious space pirates, rival mercenary outfits and cut-throat mining companies to bring the culprits to justice. Throughout the story-based campaign, the player flies unique space ships, fights deadly enemies and faces over 30 bosses in a handcrafted game world with more than 35 unique locations.

Manticore: Galaxy on Fire is in development for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles